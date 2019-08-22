Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 3,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 433,948 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 37,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.64 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 556,164 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc accumulated 129,564 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Bancorporation Of The West has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.65% stake. Columbus Circle reported 850,413 shares stake. 1.56 million were reported by Haverford Trust Com. Palestra Lc invested in 4.36% or 1.13M shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 245,705 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. The California-based Bailard has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Management Limited Co invested in 0.65% or 4,030 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dodge Cox owns 31.62 million shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valley Advisers stated it has 78,723 shares. Wedgewood Pa stated it has 19,488 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 90,013 shares to 428,663 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 199,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Opap Sa (Adr) (GOFPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier reported 7 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company holds 203,032 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Prtn reported 162,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 7,558 are held by Element Cap Lc. Federated Pa owns 140,256 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 105,987 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability invested in 15,377 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Victory has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 4,914 shares. Selz Cap Limited Company reported 1.04% stake. 2,662 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Amer Int Group accumulated 28,561 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 22,811 shares. Financial reported 336,945 shares.