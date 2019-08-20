Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Cut Its Position by $86.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rbf Capital Increases Stake in Discovery (DISCA)

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 1.19 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 160,899 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery Is A Free-Cash-Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Discovery, AT&T and DISH Network – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Discovery, Inc (DISCA) Becomes Top Media Company for Women Viewership for the First Time – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

