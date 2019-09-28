Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position Has Raised by Pdt Partners Llc

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 10,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 115,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, up from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 523,702 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 7,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 8,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, down from 15,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 245,984 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 53,069 shares to 413,803 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 69,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,594 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 4.33 million shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Greenwood Capital Lc has invested 0.08% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 50,227 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 108,170 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 91,805 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 12,695 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 121,513 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 5.39 million shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 222,218 shares. Next Inc, Texas-based fund reported 30 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Oppenheimer Asset owns 5,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 16.50 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Llc reported 11,709 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 15,385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Com holds 0.15% or 87,550 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hillsdale Management owns 0.08% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 7,900 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gamco Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 34,332 shares. Northern Corp reported 551,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Phocas invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). S Muoio & Com Ltd Liability Com accumulated 30,813 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm invested in 0.04% or 1.80M shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corp has 4,857 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated owns 261,418 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited accumulated 12,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 130,989 shares.