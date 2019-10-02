Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; As Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Shares Declined, Shareholder Webster Bank Has Decreased Its Holding

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 27,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 21,143 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 49,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 897,314 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 44,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 272,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.56 million, down from 317,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.72. About 46,931 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 140,613 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. P2 Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 11.89% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested in 7,900 shares. Sit Invest Assocs has invested 0.1% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Creative Planning reported 3,925 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 9,670 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 369,856 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 672,460 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 18,186 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 3,673 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc holds 137,576 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 65,645 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 82,043 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 60 shares. Mesirow Finance Inv Mgmt reported 80,498 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 103,122 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cornerstone Advsr owns 2,666 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 93,975 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 5.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dorsey Whitney Co Ltd Liability Com reported 8,773 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Limited has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Capstone Investment Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 275,999 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Profund Advisors Limited Com, Maryland-based fund reported 48,532 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0.17% or 73,347 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,205 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.