Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $994,680 as Share Price Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) as Valuation Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 211.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 112,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 166,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06 million, up from 53,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $107.88. About 479,126 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.58M shares traded or 195.96% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,880 are owned by Jennison Limited Liability Corporation. 33,971 were reported by Pnc Fin Ser. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 115,109 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 3.91% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 308,445 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has 0.11% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 124,971 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.03% or 1.26 million shares. Advisors Asset stated it has 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James Assoc holds 10,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 59,766 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 3,607 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 4,702 shares. Moreover, Simcoe Capital Ltd Llc has 16.16% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 88,307 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.18% or 24,419 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 37,527 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 444,286 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $100.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 277,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,581 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

