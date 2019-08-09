Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Has Cut Holding by $659,016 as Share Value Declined; Holowesko Partners LTD Holds Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $96.45. About 133,926 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00M shares to 25.52 million shares, valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Mgmt Lc accumulated 42,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bridgeway holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0% or 19 shares. 59,804 were reported by First Advsr Lp. 2,662 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 40,871 shares. Amer National Bank holds 36,376 shares. Eam Investors stated it has 19,633 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 229,629 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley invested in 19,357 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Skytop Capital Mgmt stated it has 120,000 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 122,756 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 470,426 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 507,600 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc has 33,419 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 1.79% or 42,496 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ycg accumulated 11,140 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 302,811 shares. First Fincl In has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 223,643 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Navellier Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,842 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited accumulated 86,513 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 32,807 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 2,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management holds 45,428 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management has invested 3.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cookson Peirce And Incorporated reported 14,245 shares.

