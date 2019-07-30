Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Capital World Investors Has Lifted Its Holding; Hl Financial Services Holds Holding in Cummins (CMI)

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 164.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 22,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,569 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 175,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.19 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 247,192 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How To Invest In The 2020 Election – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14,500 shares to 25.12M shares, valued at $3.08 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Co reported 8,300 shares. Ww Invsts reported 2.20 million shares stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 140,256 shares. Element Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 7,558 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.04% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp owns 4,241 shares. Principal Finance Gru stated it has 185,387 shares. 67,592 are held by California Employees Retirement. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Symphony Asset Ltd Co owns 2,109 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association owns 15,969 shares. 117,246 were reported by Act Ii Management L P. Cwm Lc reported 15 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 7,777 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.06% or 59,766 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 544,019 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 90,049 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Staley Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 0.03% or 2,430 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 287,530 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 50 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.1% or 710 shares. 3,555 were accumulated by Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust Co. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 0% or 27,125 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management accumulated 0.02% or 3,136 shares. Horan accumulated 0.22% or 7,639 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 38 shares. Fund Mngmt reported 66,788 shares. Coastline has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Quantres Asset Management, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 3,200 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About HNI Corporation’s (NYSE:HNI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Over-the-Air Solution to Enhance Performance, Driver Productivity and Vehicle Health Management Now Available – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.