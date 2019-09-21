Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder American Financial Group Upped Holding; As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Shares Declined, Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Holding

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06M, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 658,961 shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 134,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 4.86 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.10 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 247,423 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Group Inc holds 0% or 1,010 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 2,923 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 50,176 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 16,528 shares. Regions Fin Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 2,836 shares. Baupost Group Inc Lc Ma reported 1.40M shares. Chicago Equity Llc holds 14,235 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 14,015 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 558,205 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.14% or 494,017 shares. Hanseatic Management Inc invested in 0.18% or 1,714 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 74,835 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.5% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 38,367 shares. Indexiq Limited Company holds 0.04% or 11,709 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 148,059 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $27.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,600 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Easy â€œHackâ€ Delivered 70% Gains in 9 Months (and is about to do it again) – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.