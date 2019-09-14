Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder American Century Companies Decreased Stake by $3.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Splunk (SPLK) Shares Rose While Toth Financial Advisory Has Trimmed by $561,250 Its Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 95.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 4,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.10 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 52.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 30,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 27,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, down from 58,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 339,866 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 130,856 shares. Baupost Limited Co Ma stated it has 1.40M shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.06% stake. S Muoio & owns 30,813 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 44,812 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 2,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 129,739 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 31,598 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 50,929 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 64,687 shares. Boston Advsr Llc holds 67,538 shares. Cyrus Partners Lp holds 0.12% or 10,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability owns 2.40 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 9,958 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 482,645 shares to 626,710 shares, valued at $25.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 227,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $71.52M for 16.92 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AT&T (T) Inks New Content Carriage Agreement With Starz – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Easy â€œHackâ€ Delivered 70% Gains in 9 Months (and is about to do it again) – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Splunk, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Things Splunk Management Wants You to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cooler Heads, Higher Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 1,712 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 395,226 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 20,414 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.36% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nomura holds 0.34% or 595,627 shares. Harvey Management Incorporated accumulated 2,000 shares. 4.67 million are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc. Cibc Inc holds 8,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co holds 7,550 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd accumulated 77,235 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Alps Advisors reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 871,380 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,616 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.