Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Rose While Baupost Group Upped Stake; Granite Investment Partners Continues to Hold Position in Healthstream (HSTM)

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.37 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $110.11. About 26,386 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 97,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 623,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.48M, up from 525,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 563 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nexstar Media Group, Sirius XM Holdings and AmeriGas Partners – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nexstar Media Group Announces Pricing of $1120 Million Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Simcoe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 16.16% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Creative Planning invested in 4,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated invested in 120,265 shares. Amer Fincl Gp Inc holds 3.22% or 336,945 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 0.02% or 6,793 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 16,391 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Com owns 7,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Concourse Capital Mgmt Lc owns 28,865 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions Financial has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,913 shares. 81,735 are held by Victory Cap. One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 4,914 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,077 shares to 17,006 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,347 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Limited Liability reported 623,046 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,022 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Manufacturers Life The holds 17,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Citigroup reported 20,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 62,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Invesco Ltd reported 597,366 shares. Secor LP accumulated 0.44% or 76,332 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.07% or 167,380 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 1,175 shares. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 259,362 shares.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $388,500 activity.

More notable recent HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Photo tour of apartments at Capitol View development, by Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Co. – Nashville Business Journal” published on November 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “HealthStream Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2017 Results – Business Wire” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.