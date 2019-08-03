Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Declined While Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Ansys (ANSS) as Stock Price Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 43.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 277,400 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 8,483 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 6,500 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 2,755 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15,969 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Citigroup reported 65,877 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Davenport & Lc reported 45,320 shares stake. 3,607 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares to 108,743 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

