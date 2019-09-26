Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price Declined While Simcoe Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $5.70 Million; New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreased Sterling Bancorp (STL) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11M, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.31. About 421,770 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 451,432 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, down from 474,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 1.78 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7,376 shares to 205,261 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Mortgage Invest (NYSE:PMT) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 80,000 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc Inc (Ca) reported 106 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,848 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 133,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,240 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership accumulated 1,380 shares. Blackrock invested in 18.79 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 106,569 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 12,759 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 1.05 million shares. Castine Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.69% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 850,683 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 2.04M shares. Nordea Invest Management holds 203,359 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.81M for 9.52 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62M for 16.94 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.