Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Rose While Skytop Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $4.87 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 247,192 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,000 shares to 508,740 shares, valued at $27.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Company owns 1.58 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 5,391 shares. Forbes J M Company Limited Liability Partnership holds 176,521 shares. Credit Capital Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,000 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers holds 39,366 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 878,364 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 11,518 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,213 shares. 827,002 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cape Ann Bancshares holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,811 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sns Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sageworth Trust Com invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,555 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 83,060 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 185,387 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Zeke Capital Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 6,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr invested in 0% or 3,820 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mgmt accumulated 1.58% or 94,293 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 25 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 582,712 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,951 shares. 7,346 are owned by United Capital Financial Advisers. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 282 shares. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 2.85 million shares.

