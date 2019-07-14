Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Rose While Qvt Financial LP Has Trimmed by $659,016 Its Position; Carderock Capital Management Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Raised as Share Value Rose

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 463,139 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 18, 2019 : ADBE, JBL, LZB – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital accumulated 6,956 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.06% or 35,981 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 27,007 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,811 shares in its portfolio. Albion Fincl Gp Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 3,860 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 327,395 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny holds 3.54% or 243,809 shares. Palestra Cap Llc invested 3.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Texas-based Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Interest Inc Ca stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arete Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 252 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 2.06M shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. 139,834 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of stock or 13,804 shares. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 19.79 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares reported 83,060 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd owns 3,966 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 65,877 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.74% or 16,391 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 7,777 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas has 3,707 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Phocas Fincl, a California-based fund reported 203,362 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 470,426 shares. 122,756 are owned by Ajo L P. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15 shares. King Luther Cap Management stated it has 42,675 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 0.06% or 6,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The stated it has 29,150 shares.