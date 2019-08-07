Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Declined While Skytop Capital Management Raised by $2.16 Million Its Position; O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 35,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 39,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $9.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.56. About 649,484 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.1. About 639,029 shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares to 53,428 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11 million for 19.46 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $35.45 million activity. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $14.88 million was made by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. $55,250 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN.