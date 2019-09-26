Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Declined While Simcoe Capital Management Cut Holding by $5.70 Million; Connable Office Has Decreased Its Holding in Danaher (DHR) by $364,514 as Stock Price Rose

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 2,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 31,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 33,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 602,830 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $100.28. About 78,511 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63M for 16.60 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 6,123 shares to 23,363 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstream Nat Res Etf (GUNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.85 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.