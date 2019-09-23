Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Declined While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lowered Its Stake by $404,400; Second Curve Capital Has Raised Its Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Stake by $2.06 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 4,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 12,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.22. About 157,541 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 62,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 202,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 32,820 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 (FSMT 2018-2); 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 02/05/2018 – Flagstar to Audiocast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares to 247,604 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 145,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,253 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.83 million shares or 1.50% less from 54.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Second Curve Capital Lc stated it has 202,335 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Banc Funds Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 237,211 shares. Invesco Limited holds 601,176 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited has 0.08% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 12,183 shares. American Century has 0.01% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 210,103 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset has invested 0.03% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 63,500 shares. Axa owns 16,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 44,683 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.01% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 30,914 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 284,193 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.