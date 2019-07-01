Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Valuation Rose While Skytop Capital Management Upped by $2.16 Million Its Stake; Western Digital (WDC) Holder Iridian Asset Management Cut Its Position by $70.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.16 million, down from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 6.34M shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 175,928 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 520,728 shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $106.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

