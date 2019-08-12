Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Valuation Declined While Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Keywise Capital Management LTD Holding In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Upped

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92 million, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 59,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.14 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 451,739 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century has 58,228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,535 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hsbc Holdg Public Llc holds 0% or 15,399 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.02% or 3,718 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Voloridge Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 1.44 million were reported by Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 124,971 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa. New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boston Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 48,844 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.15% or 10,180 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Company owns 2,109 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playags Inc by 181,154 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $41.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).