Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding Held by American National Bank; Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Stock Price Rose While Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

American National Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 53,658 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, up from 36,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 297,009 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 290,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.06M, down from 368,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.73. About 74,186 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.48 million for 15.60 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hawaiian Electric Industries: Room For Continued Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation to Present at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Par Pacific acquires Tacoma refinery with Bank of Hawaii’s help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Hawaii CEO to get $2M incentive bonus, 3% base pay raise – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 33,700 shares to 466,180 shares, valued at $22.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

