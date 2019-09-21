Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding Has Increased by American Financial Group Inc; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $314,664 as Shares Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 287,140 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14 million, down from 294,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06 million, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 658,894 shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.44 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,702 shares to 290,187 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc by 387,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 209,127 shares to 261,604 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,624 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).