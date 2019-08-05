Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding Boosted by Simcoe Capital Management Llc; As Faro Technologies (FARO) Share Price Declined, Tikvah Management Has Increased Its Position

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 363,742 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 74,321 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, For: Jul 26 – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.67% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ftb Advisors holds 0.01% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 130,856 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 740,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 115,109 shares. James Investment Rech has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp holds 17,177 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3,357 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 332,502 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 83,060 shares. Ellington Gru reported 2,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt invested 0.18% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 122,756 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.55 million shares. Vident Advisory Limited Co reported 417,276 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc reported 493 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 95,895 shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 39,085 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 16,270 shares. California-based Primecap Ca has invested 0.05% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 503 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Alps Advisors Inc holds 11,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 5,541 shares in its portfolio. Paradice Invest Management holds 3.32% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 990,738 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 163,750 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.