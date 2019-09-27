Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; Nbw Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $346,500

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 53,314 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 51,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $153.83. About 430,031 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 44,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 272,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.56M, down from 317,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $99.72. About 154,985 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Company invested in 42,777 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, a New York-based fund reported 14,015 shares. Brown Advisory owns 494,017 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,673 shares. Concourse Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 2.81% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 28,865 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 148,059 shares. 4,857 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co. Skytop Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 130,000 shares or 11.18% of the stock. Nomura Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Qvt Limited Partnership holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 126,324 shares. 8 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Axa reported 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cyrus Cap Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Miles Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 70,953 shares to 523,655 shares, valued at $25.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 1,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar Media to sell 19 TV stations to Tegna, Scripps for $1.32B – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar Media +3% as Stephens’ new best idea – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) CEO Perry Sook on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $363.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 37,860 shares to 488,346 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (Re (NYSE:AMT) by 10,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,713 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Illinois Tool Works a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on January 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works Is A Top Flight Industrial – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Tool Works Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.