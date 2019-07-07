Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Skytop Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raised Position by $892,500 as Stock Value Declined

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 331,622 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, up from 327,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $150.8. About 922,446 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Cumbo Alexander had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.10 million. 30,000 shares valued at $4.20 million were sold by Howton David T on Friday, February 1.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $19.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Co holds 23 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,635 shares. Westfield Com LP accumulated 0.26% or 291,487 shares. Weiss Multi reported 8,000 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 570 are held by Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com invested in 1,964 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,177 shares. Moreover, Tru Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 8 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Lc accumulated 30,391 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 12,428 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 3.62M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,971 are held by Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 83,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1,055 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.15% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 10,180 shares. S Muoio reported 3.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 7,777 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 67,592 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Trust has 192 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs, New Mexico-based fund reported 1,616 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP invested in 282,482 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 2,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caprock Grp stated it has 2,150 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 16,005 shares. Cardinal Management Ct owns 1.1% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 305,207 shares.