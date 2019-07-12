Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Qvt Financial LP Decreased Holding; Cincinnati Financial Holding in Honeywell International Ord (HON) Lowered by $17.38 Million

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.35. About 349,535 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 2.25M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares to 840,375 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 19.81 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.