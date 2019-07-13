Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; As Chegg (CHGG) Share Price Declined, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Stake

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 36,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 463,139 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 16,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 988,386 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,001 were accumulated by Miles Cap. Weiss Multi has 10,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 192 shares. Invsts reported 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership owns 1.38 million shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.01% or 11,100 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 84,676 shares stake. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 12,913 were reported by Aqr Ltd Liability Co. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,109 shares. Alps Inc invested in 0% or 3,824 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 3,718 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Skytop Cap Limited Com holds 120,000 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 19.79 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 15,670 shares to 129,540 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Marshall Broadcasting Group claims in lawsuit that Nexstar ‘undermined’ prospects – Dallas Business Journal” on April 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nexstar extends employment for CEO – Dallas Business Journal” published on January 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nexstar Media Group Enters into Definitive Agreement to Divest Two Indianapolis Stations for $42.5 Million – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2019: SSP,NXST,TRCO,CPRI,SFIX,BBBY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Chegg Stock: Boring Tech Stock Up 43% in 2019, Massive Gains Still Ahead – Profit Confidential” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Under-The-Radar Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 10,921 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 162,730 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 53,311 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 106,436 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Shellback Lp reported 1.95% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bessemer Group Inc holds 4,083 shares. Hightower Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 636,448 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 188 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership reported 796,763 shares. Barometer Cap Management owns 0.11% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 25,000 shares.