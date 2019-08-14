Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Park West Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $6.39 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 59,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.14M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 857,849 shares traded or 62.26% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 65,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 222,075 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 287,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 9.24 million shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,309 shares to 13,457 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 81,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valicenti Advisory owns 85,164 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. 7,519 were accumulated by Miles Incorporated. Adams Asset Advsr Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 86,854 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 63,806 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited has 131,685 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Cna Finance Corporation accumulated 0.49% or 43,165 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 5.41M shares. Drexel Morgan Company has 3,966 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 932,002 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17.57M shares or 0.25% of the stock. 18.12M were accumulated by Northern. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.17% or 35,124 shares. New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management Lp has invested 2.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Trust Na reported 16,220 shares stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 21,596 shares. 16,181 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Alliancebernstein LP reported 103,674 shares. Moreover, Wedge L Lp Nc has 0.14% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 44,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 322,348 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,057 shares in its portfolio. Selz Limited Company reported 50,000 shares. Caprock Gp Inc Inc accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 37,141 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 0.3% or 19,357 shares. 489,658 are held by National Bank Of America Corp De. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc owns 29,289 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.92M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 5,500 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.15 million shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $56.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 530,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).