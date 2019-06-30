Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $15.51 Million as Market Value Rose; Winfield Associates Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $982,560; Shares Rose

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 773,584 shares traded or 46.32% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsrs Limited holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 133 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communication Limited Liability Corp has 300 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability reported 8,089 shares stake. Blue Finance holds 5.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,590 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited invested in 0.85% or 960 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Advsr Ltd Co reported 2,280 shares. Amer Gru invested in 160,851 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,776 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,205 were reported by South State. White Pine Com invested in 0.12% or 132 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.94% or 3.88M shares. Dsc Lp has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares to 3,608 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Investors Are Paying a Premium for Wayfair – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GrubHub (GRUB) Stock Rises as News Hits of Amazon (AMZN) Restaurants Closing – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 18.30 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar Media Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) CEO Perry Sook on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media to sell 19 TV stations to Tegna, Scripps for $1.32B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.