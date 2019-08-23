Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder P2 Capital Partners Decreased Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Boosted Its Position

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 352,935 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 112,954 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 106,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 7.61M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER

