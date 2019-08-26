Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Group One Trading LP Lowered Its Position by $873,504 as Stock Declined; As Ppl Com (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Cut Its Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 62.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 8,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 4,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 13,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.79. About 255,966 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 99,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 556,407 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 655,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 1.33M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc Cl A Vtg Com Stk (NYSE:TEN) by 57,878 shares to 236,709 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com by 99,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.2% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 19,200 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.18% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cleararc Cap reported 17,509 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company owns 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 14,006 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department holds 2,200 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 58,429 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 140,876 shares. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership has 8.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 6,211 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 3.42M shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 11,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.02% or 1.87 million shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.