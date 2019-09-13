Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder American National Bank Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.73 Million as Share Value Declined; Morningstar (MORN) Stock Value Rose While Copeland Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 16,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 144,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85M, down from 160,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.13. About 129,663 shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 17/04/2018 – First Associates Launches Call Center Support Services; 19/04/2018 – AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD API.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.95 FROM A$2.00; RATING ACCUMULATE; 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR 1Q REV. $243.5M; 20/04/2018 – REGIS RESOURCES LTD RRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.90 FROM A$2.70; RATING REDUCE; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 20; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for March 2018; 23/04/2018 – ALUMINA LTD AWC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.60 FROM A$1.15; RATING REDUCE; 21/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.70 FROM A$6.15; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.8 FROM A$2.7; RATING HOLD; 15/05/2018 – VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD VRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$3.40; RATING ACCUMULATE

American National Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 53,658 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, up from 36,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 544,931 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,225 shares to 60,477 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,884 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

