Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder American Financial Group Upped Position by $3.03 Million; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake Held by Thompson Investment Management Inc

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06M, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 368,097 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Service has 0.78% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Colony Group Ltd Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 12Th Street Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 14,846 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 134,848 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners Inc holds 0.04% or 78,404 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 126,554 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 8,843 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,161 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc stated it has 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,298 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.03% or 672,460 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Legatus Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.82% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 186,449 shares. Westfield Management Communication Lp stated it has 161,170 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" on May 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal" published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) ? – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $27.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,600 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St." on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha" published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha" on September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Cap Inc reported 58,838 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 257,003 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.12% or 4,933 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.64% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8.74 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Incorporated Ca reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William & Com Il holds 0.09% or 274,434 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Company invested in 7,123 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Finance Counselors invested in 48,941 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 200 shares. Hills State Bank & has 0.64% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 45,527 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 46,833 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,057 shares. California-based National Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mengis Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.48% or 28,535 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone has 6,053 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.