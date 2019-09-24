Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Reaches $102.02 After 3.00% Down Move; Tiverton Asset Management Raised By $502,436 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 6,611 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 62,126 shares with $4.73M value, up from 55,515 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8

The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.15% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 671,243 shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar MediaThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $4.70B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $98.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NXST worth $141.12M less.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) stake by 38,864 shares to 180,862 valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 27,350 shares and now owns 28,434 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap has invested 0.96% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.46% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 26,943 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,871 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Company reported 19,045 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 61,776 are held by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Private Tru Na owns 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,755 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 4.26 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schulhoff And Inc accumulated 14,070 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Marathon Capital Management has invested 1.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt has invested 1.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 736,090 shares stake. Int Group Inc has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Valley Natl Advisers has 6,651 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 13.92% above currents $75.23 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $11500 target. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, June 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9000 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62M for 16.89 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.