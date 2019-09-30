Nexstar Media Group (Call) (NXST) Shares Declined While Park West Asset Management Trimmed Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Blue Chip Partners Increased Holding by $347,391

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) (NXST) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 699,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 741,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.85 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $102.67. About 178,588 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 957 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 29,324 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 28,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $390.99. About 875,073 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,787 shares to 29,552 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 1.04 million shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $26.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 138,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

