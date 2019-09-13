Nexstar Media Group (Call) (NXST) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $69.97 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Stake in Ezcorp (EZPW) Has Trimmed by $300,483

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) (NXST) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 699,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 741,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.85 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.23. About 8,715 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 33,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The institutional investor held 98,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $929,000, down from 131,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.68M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 7,188 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $9.97M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $71.53 million for 17.59 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

