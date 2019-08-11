Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined While S Muoio & Company Cut by $356,400 Its Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Decreased Stake

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 451,739 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,078 shares to 20,931 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us S/C Earnings E (EES) by 11,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,718 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Georgia-based Concourse Cap Management Lc has invested 3.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). New York-based Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 282,482 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 10,343 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 3,767 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Muoio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 30,813 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt owns 2,896 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 115,109 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 469 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co owns 2,057 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Communication Ltd has 0.67% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 655,111 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% or 862,095 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).