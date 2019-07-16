Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Shares Rose While S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Stake; Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $374,073 as Stock Price Declined

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company analyzed 3,300 shares as the company's stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.19. About 351,469 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 37,527 shares. 162,950 were accumulated by Boston Partners. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). James Research holds 0.01% or 1,860 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Management owns 94,293 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 322,348 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,969 shares. Invesco holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 40,871 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Legal & General Gru Plc owns 21,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 167 shares. 1,100 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares to 620,850 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $61.82 million for 19.24 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.