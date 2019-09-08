Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Shares Declined While S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Position by $356,400; Danaher Del (DHR) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Raised Position

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 340,268 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 50.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 6,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.58 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.52 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

