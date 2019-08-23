Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Professional Advisory Services Holding in Albemarle (ALB) Has Boosted by $2.73 Million as Market Value Declined

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 33,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 130,279 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 96,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 486,321 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 171,168 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 6,183 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 8,576 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Int Limited has invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 59,508 shares stake. Da Davidson reported 4,230 shares stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 20,575 shares. Professional Advisory Ser stated it has 2.15% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Blue Edge Capital Lc has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 27,950 shares. 186,041 were reported by Davenport Limited Liability. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Profund Advsrs Lc holds 3,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 194 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 66,879 shares to 153,249 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,995 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 92 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 470,426 shares. Penn Co owns 117,565 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Cap Finance Advisers Lc owns 7,346 shares. Virtu stated it has 2,951 shares. 16,391 were reported by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 122,411 shares. Leuthold Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,993 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP reported 282,482 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.15% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 10,180 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gam Ag stated it has 7,777 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

