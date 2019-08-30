Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Lowered Position; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Share Price Rose While Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Its Position by $995,152

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 124,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 235,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 359,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 13.59 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 07/03/2018 – Smiles Drops as Itau Cites Surprisingly Low Dividend Payout; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.58. About 368,915 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 10,864 shares to 176,126 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has 0.14% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 113,846 shares. Qvt LP has invested 3.44% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). American Fin Gru holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 336,945 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 332,502 shares. 2.85M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co. Davenport Ltd Liability Corp invested in 45,320 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 282 were accumulated by Tower Research Llc (Trc). Eqis Cap Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,856 shares. 229,629 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 509,105 shares. 14,880 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company owns 2,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 167 were reported by First Manhattan Co.

