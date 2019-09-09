Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $356,400; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lowered Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $1.81 Million as Share Price Rose

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.37. About 237,830 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 14,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 182,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, down from 197,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $127.4. About 767,963 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 10,106 shares to 49,921 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $161.04 million for 23.42 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset reported 5,253 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Associated Banc owns 0.07% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 9,952 shares. Founders Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 4,128 shares. 134,897 are held by Raymond James & Associates. 201,571 were reported by Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Llc. 7,292 are owned by Virtu Fin Limited Co. Burney holds 0.02% or 3,005 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 363,760 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Charter Tru Company has 0.06% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 25,743 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate accumulated 58,352 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Texas Yale Cap accumulated 4,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.05% or 509,105 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,607 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 10,180 shares stake. The California-based Park West Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 6.85% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Guggenheim Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 3,130 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas invested in 0.25% or 3,707 shares. 2,826 were reported by Paloma Partners Co. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated owns 143,147 shares. Proshare Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 7,792 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,377 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,966 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 110,096 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $68.47M for 16.62 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.