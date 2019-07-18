Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Holder S Muoio & Company Trimmed Its Position; Iszo Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Caredx (CDNA) as Stock Value Rose

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.57. About 62,937 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 516,568 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 586,916 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bamco reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Invesco Ltd reported 411,079 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 90,500 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,575 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 240,374 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 45,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 240,120 shares. Waddell Reed Finance holds 0.1% or 1.33M shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Fincl Advsr stated it has 61,639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Friess Associate Limited Liability, a Wyoming-based fund reported 202,698 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,379 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $61.80 million for 18.76 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares to 181,751 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).