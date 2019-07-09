Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Holder James Investment Research Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined, Myriad Asset Management LTD Upped by $5.08 Million Its Holding

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 87.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 12,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 14,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.2. About 329,522 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 6.94M shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,022 are held by First Natl Trust Company. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 164,958 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 28,593 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 2,549 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 781 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company owns 5,678 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.49% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 469,381 shares. Polen Capital Mgmt Llc owns 12.13 million shares for 5.34% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust has invested 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cumberland Limited owns 106,614 shares. Lourd Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 5,289 shares. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Company has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,450 shares. Stifel Fin invested in 847,588 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 19.42 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corpo (NYSE:FAF) by 13,236 shares to 15,127 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Incorporate (NYSE:UNH) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Limited Co holds 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 14,292 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 8,870 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 59,804 shares stake. P2 Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.48 million shares. 4,702 were accumulated by Creative Planning. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15,535 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.19% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 2,001 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 0.25% or 3,707 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Legal And General Public Ltd Company invested in 21,596 shares or 0% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).