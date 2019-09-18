Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Share Price Declined While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut Holding by $851,430; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.01 Million as Shares Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 1.25 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 8,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 14,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 23,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 563,069 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Communications has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 79,224 shares. 26,177 are owned by Shelton Mgmt. 179,589 were reported by Proshare Ltd. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 35,002 shares stake. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd reported 0.86% stake. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 1,837 shares. Edmp has invested 0.2% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Pinnacle Financial Prtn holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 32,581 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 5,199 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Northwest Invest Counselors Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,368 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0.01% or 9,783 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.67% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 195,911 shares to 334,069 shares, valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,992 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

