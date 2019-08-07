Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Holder Act Ii Management LP Trimmed Stake by $3.24 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Has Raised Its Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 17,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 4.34M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 117,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 147,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 769,237 shares traded or 50.82% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares to 28,164 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,846 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Notes And Analysis From Merck’s Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.