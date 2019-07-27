NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 39 6.57 N/A -0.73 0.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 17.46 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Competitively, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -3.55% for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. with consensus price target of $41. Competitively Two Harbors Investment Corp. has an average price target of $14.25, with potential upside of 6.58%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Two Harbors Investment Corp. is looking more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 59.5% respectively. About 1.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.98% 10.12% 5.43% 18.74% 48% 15.15% Two Harbors Investment Corp. -1.63% -2.22% -4.82% -8.44% -15.13% 3.12%

For the past year NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. beats Two Harbors Investment Corp.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.