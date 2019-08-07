NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). The two are both REIT – Residential companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 39 6.70 N/A -0.73 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 7.84 N/A 0.64 9.52

In table 1 we can see NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has a -8.89% downside potential and a consensus price target of $41. Meanwhile, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.63, while its potential upside is 7.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. seems more appealing than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 3.7% 4.99% 13.16% 16.55% 55.59% 23.14% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74%

For the past year NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. was more bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.