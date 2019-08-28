NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Since NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 40 6.86 N/A -0.73 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 -9.55 N/A 0.13 85.41

Demonstrates NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta means NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s downside potential is -11.02% at a $41 average target price. Competitively Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average target price of $12.5, with potential upside of 26.39%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is looking more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares and 63.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares. 1.2% are NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 3.7% 4.99% 13.16% 16.55% 55.59% 23.14% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05%

For the past year NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. was more bullish than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.