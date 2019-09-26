NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Reaches $47.79 After 6.00% Up Move; Last Week Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Coverage

The stock of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.20% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 119,075 shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 55.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 27/03/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Successful Completion and Significant Oversubscription of Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Board Authorizes Increasing Shr Repurchase Program to Up to $40M, Extends It By Added 2 Yrs to June 15, 2020; 14/03/2018 NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund Announces Name Change to NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund; 20/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strat Opps Fund Completes Non-Transferable Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Core FFO 39c/Share; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Rev $35.1M; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q FFO 36c/ShrThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.14B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $50.66 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NXRT worth $68.52M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ryman Hospitality Properties has $8000 highest and $7600 lowest target. $78’s average target is -6.06% below currents $83.03 stock price. Ryman Hospitality Properties had 4 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) on Friday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. See Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (REIT) Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $80.0000 77.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Provides Update on Hurricane Dorian – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NexPoint Residential sells Sandy Springs apartment project for $101M – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NexPoint Residential reports no material damage at Florida apartments – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties.

Analysts await NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NXRT’s profit will be $11.95M for 23.90 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.66% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity. REED COLIN V had bought 13,585 shares worth $1.08M on Friday, August 9.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 279,702 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Proposed $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Closing of Private Offering of $500 Million of 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2027 and Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for 2021 Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Seeing Red: Metro’s battle with Ryman Hospitality over downtown lighting heats up – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 303 shares. Gabelli And Communications Investment Advisers Inc invested in 0.07% or 8,600 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 114 shares stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 2,453 shares. 13,300 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Td Asset owns 52,712 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 5,243 shares. 175 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Gabelli Funds invested in 1.03 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 132,347 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 361,438 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 490 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 55,530 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company accumulated 946 shares or 0% of the stock.