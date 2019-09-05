NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Reaches $46.71 52-Week High; American Capital Management Has Increased Its Cambrex (CBM) Holding

American Capital Management Inc increased Cambrex (CBM) stake by 14.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 95,441 shares as Cambrex (CBM)’s stock rose 1.69%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 764,238 shares with $29.69M value, up from 668,797 last quarter. Cambrex now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 141,135 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c

The stock of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.58 target or 4.00% above today’s $46.71 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.11 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $48.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $44.28M more. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 78,594 shares traded. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 55.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Board Authorizes Increasing Shr Repurchase Program to Up to $40M, Extends It By Added 2 Yrs to June 15, 2020; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Rev $35.1M; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Core FFO 39c/Share; 20/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties.

Analysts await NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NXRT’s profit will be $11.85 million for 23.36 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.66% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cambrex has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is -3.70% below currents $59.71 stock price. Cambrex had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Craig Hallum. The rating was downgraded by First Analysis on Tuesday, May 7 to “Outperform”.

